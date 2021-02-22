Graveside services for Mrs. Bobbie Maye will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Gregory Baylor officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Maye, 79, of Meridian, who passed on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.

