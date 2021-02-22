Advertisement

Mrs. Earlee Paten

Earlee Paten
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Earlee Paten will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey with Rev. Odell Hopkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Paten, 97, of Meridian, who passed on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

