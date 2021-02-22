Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia Ann McGruder Brock will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at East Cemetery, Enterprise. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Brock, 67, of Stonewall, who passed on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

