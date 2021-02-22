Advertisement

Ms. Estelle Crump Kellum

Estelle Crump Kellum
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Ms. Estelle Crump Kellum will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Finch will officiate.

Ms. Estelle Crump Kellum, age: 92, of Meridian passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Survivors:

5 Daughters: Sharon Wright of Birmingham, AL

Vicky West of Fayetteville, GA

Sandra Harper and husband Gary of Meridian

Judy Rigdon and husband Dan of Collinsville

Carol Shepherd and husband Ron of Montevallo, AL

1 Son: Robert Kellum and wife Marline of Warrior, AL

1 Son-in-law: James Mitchell of Sterrett, AL

17 Grandchildren

21 Great-Grandchildren

Ms. Estelle is preceded in death by her husband: Robert M. Kellum; one daughter: Shirley “Bobette” Mitchell; one grandson: James Mitchell, Jr.

Pallbearers: Family will serve as pallbearers

--

Brandy Boykin

Milling Funeral Home, Secretary

601-774-5779

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
Central Electric issues outage update
The North Lauderdale Water Associated has issued a boil water notice for customers through...
State Representative donates water bottles to LCSD

Latest News

Mr. Louis Williams
Mrs. Earlee Paten
Mrs. Kathy Smith
Mrs. Ruby Yarbrough