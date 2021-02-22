Graveside services for Ms. Estelle Crump Kellum will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Finch will officiate.

Ms. Estelle Crump Kellum, age: 92, of Meridian passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Survivors:

5 Daughters: Sharon Wright of Birmingham, AL

Vicky West of Fayetteville, GA

Sandra Harper and husband Gary of Meridian

Judy Rigdon and husband Dan of Collinsville

Carol Shepherd and husband Ron of Montevallo, AL

1 Son: Robert Kellum and wife Marline of Warrior, AL

1 Son-in-law: James Mitchell of Sterrett, AL

17 Grandchildren

21 Great-Grandchildren

Ms. Estelle is preceded in death by her husband: Robert M. Kellum; one daughter: Shirley “Bobette” Mitchell; one grandson: James Mitchell, Jr.

Pallbearers: Family will serve as pallbearers

--

