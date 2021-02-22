New Mississippi flag now flies at Meridian Community College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A ceremony was held Monday to raise the new state flag of Mississippi at Meridian Community College.

“We had a short program as we raised the flag, recognizing that the state of Mississippi is the hospitality state and this should help us become more unified in our nation,” said Rhonda Smith, the college and career navigator at MCC.

Students and faculty gathered to hear speakers and then watch the flag get raised right next to the American flag in front of Ivy-Scaggs Hall. Staff at MCC said that this flag-raising ceremony is a show of unity for all at the college.

“We are pledging our allegiance to become more unified with others in our city, in our state, and in our nation,” Smith said. “And I think it’s going to bring us together as co-workers, as teachers, as students, instructors, and friends.”

The new Mississippi flag was officially adopted in January of this year.

