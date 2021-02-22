Ole Miss ranked #1 in nation by Baseball America

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - After a big weekend in Texas, Ole Miss baseball is the top team in the nation, according to one poll.

Baseball America has the Rebels ranked at number one after defeating #13 TCU and #3 Texas Tech over the weekend in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

It’s the first time in program history Ole Miss has reached the number one ranking.

It’s been more than a year since the Rebels have lost a baseball game. They’ve run their winning streak to 18, with their last loss coming on February 15, 2020.

Ole Miss started the season at number 4 but were able to shoot up into the top spot with Florida and UCLA each losing two games over the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, in-state rivals Mississippi State stayed put at number 8 after splitting their first two games in the same tournament in Arlington. The two are scheduled for a weekend series in Starkville April 16-18.

The Rebels won’t get much of a break this week, as they play Texas on Monday afternoon. After that, it will be nearly a month before they play a game outside of Oxford. Tuesday’s tilt against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday.

