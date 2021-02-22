Pain at the Pump?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The national average price of gas has risen for the seventh consecutive week, rising over 10 cents per gallon nationwide. In data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million price reports and over 150,000 gas stations, the national average sits at $2.64 as of Monday.

The good news is that Mississippi checks in with the lowest gas rates in the U.S. with an average of $2.26 per gallon. Still, it’s costing more at the pump at we spoke to a couple of folks filling up their vehicles at Sam’s Club in Meridian.

”I’m going to have to be more conscious on how I’m going to spend my money,” said Mallory Wade, a student at Mississippi State who was driving from Starkville to her home in Hattiesburg. “I do have a part time job at State. It’s just going to be a matter of what I spend my money on like that week. I can’t go and spend it on a shopping boutique or whatever. You’ve got to be more self conscious about how you spend it responsibly now that it’s going up.”

“I just drove up from Perdido,” said Rick Fontan, a native of Meridian who now lives in Perdido, Florida but often travels between the two cities. “When I left down there it was $2,53 about three hours ago. I drive up here to Sam’s and about to go to work and it’s $1.95 in Mississippi, in Meridian. That is great compared to Florida.”

Alabama has the fifth cheapest gas rates at $2.25. The jump in price at the pump was due in large part of a dozen or so refineries shut down in Texas due to last week’s ice storms.

