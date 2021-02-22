Advertisement

Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender...
State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York say an expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded.

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.

Police say Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured.

Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender reveal devices in recent years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
Central Electric issues outage update
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
Power outage
Thousands still without power in East Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Former Senator Kelly Loeffler does an interview on her new initiative, 'Greater Georgia'
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler launches new voter group in Georgia
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 485 new confirmed cases added Monday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 485 new confirmed cases on Monday
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation
Boeing engine fire sparks investigation