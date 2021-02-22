Rain will move through in the morning, but blue skies will return by the afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds have started rolling in this evening and we will see more scattered showers firing up later tonight. We are still staying dry per the EMEPA live radar, but a few isolate showers could begin as early as 11 PM. This line of rain is associated with a cold front that will knock our temperatures into the upper 50′s by tomorrow afternoon. However, most of the rain will start by 5 AM and continue shifting east through 7 AM.

Once the mid-morning rolls around we will start to see some relief and showers will become more scattered. We could continue to see rain until 11 AM but clouds will move out with the rain and leave us with sunny skies through the afternoon. As you are getting ready to leave for work our putting the kids on the bus grab a rain jacket, but you won’t be needing it by the afternoon. We will see blue skies return and highs in the upper 50′s.

We will continue to heat up through the rest of the week as a high-pressure system settles over east Mississippi and west Alabama by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be cooler overnight however because of the clear skies. We reached 65 degrees today which is a few degrees above normal, but after the rain tomorrow we will be back below normal for our temperatures.

Rain will last through tomorrow, but we will start to clear out by the afternoon, and we will stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 60′s by Wednesday with sunny skies ahead. On the other hand, rain returns to the forecast by Thursday and a small chance for scattered showers stays around through the weekend. We have a dip in temperatures by Friday with highs in the upper 50′s, very similar to tomorrow, but we will warm up by the weekend to the mid 60′s again. Overnight we will be in the lower to mid 30′s and reach the upper 40′s for lows once rain starts moving through on Thursday.

