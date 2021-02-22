Sideline View by Dale McKee

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Since last September the college football world has anxiously been waiting for Deion Sanders’ Jackson State coaching debut. This past Sunday his Tigers hit the field and steamrolled over visiting Edward Waters College, 53-0. The Pro football Hall of Famer’s former Dallas Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman came to his opening performance. Deion is the only athlete ever to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series game. The Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley will visit Jackson State this Saturday at 2 p.m.

MSU gets revenge over Ole Miss

Mississippi State (12-11, 6-8) downed Ole Miss (12-9, 7-7) in each team’s only basketball contest of the week. The two teams have met 263 times over the years but had been heading in opposite directions since their first meeting in Starkville. The Rebels embarrassed the Bulldogs, 64-46, back on January 19th. Since that contest, Ole Miss had won six of eight games while State had lost seven of their last eight SEC games. MSU pounded the ball inside Saturday to score 52 of their 66 points while Ole Miss’s shots from the perimeter were missing their marks, giving the Bulldogs a 10-point win. The Bullies will host South Carolina on Wednesday night and SEC league leader Alabama (18-5, 13-1) on Saturday. Ole Miss hits the road to Missouri on Tuesday and then to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Southern Mississippi (8-14, 4-11) overcame a 15-point deficit on the road to down Florida International this past Friday. The Golden Eagles and Panthers’ Saturday matinee was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues. This weekend Jay Ladner’s crew will host Florida Atlantic beginning Friday.

March Madness Tips Off Early

The Laurel based Southeastern Baptist College Chargers won the 2021 Bible College National Invitational Basketball championship this past weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers defeated Toccoa Falls College. The Lady Chargers finished second to Trinity in the Women’s NIT. Southeastern Baptist has been around since 1948. They now offer four-year degrees and compete in the sports of baseball and golf. They hope to begin competing by next school year in softball, women’s soccer and volleyball. Laurel native Buddy Duke is the athletic director for Southeastern.

The Southeastern Baptist Chargers are also playing their inaugural season of college baseball. The team, coached by Jody Babineaux, is playing their home games at Wooten-Legion Field in Laurel. The Chargers will play host to William Carey this Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

Mississippi Native Retires

Brian Dozier is retiring from Major League Baseball at the age of 33. The former USM baseball star was an eighth round draft choice by Minnesota in 2011. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2015 and homered in his only All-Star plate appearance. Dozier also won the 2017 Gold Glove Award. Dozier set an American League record for second basemen in 2016 as he smacked 42 home runs. The Fulton native garnered over 1,000 hits and 100 steals in his career, along with 192 career home runs. He won a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019. The retiree played with the Twins, L.A. Dodgers, Nationals and New York Mets during his nine-year MLB career.

Former MSU baseball star Mitch Moreland, 35, has signed a baseball contract with the Oakland A’s. Moreland has been in the majors since 2010. He played with both Boston and San Diego last season.

Big 12-SEC Baseball Showdown

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels competed against Texas, Texas Tech and TCU in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown this past weekend. This week, the Bulldogs will host Jackson State on Wednesday before hosting Tulane this weekend. Ole Miss will entertain Central Florida this weekend. Southern Mississippi hosted NE State (La.) this past weekend and will play host to Connecticut this weekend. USM and MSU will meet on March 2 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

