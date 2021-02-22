Thousands still without power in East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Thousands of East Mississippians are still without power Monday morning following last week’s winter storms.

Crews are working to restore power in impacted areas as safely and as quickly as posible.

Here’s a breakdown of the problem spots as of 10 a.m. Monday:

Statewide customers without power- 19,788 poweroutage.us

Neshoba County- 3,300

Newton County- 609

Kemper County- 282

Lauderdale County- 31

EMEPA reports 445 customers without power

CEMPA reports 4,092 customers without power in their coverage area which includes counties outside the WTOK television market.

