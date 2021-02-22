Ward 1 Meridian City Council race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas is being challenged by Rankin Eason in the Meridian City Council race.

Thomas, a Republican, and Eason, who is running as an independent, spoke on what they can offer to Ward 1.

“This was my last term to attempt to run for public office. I think it’s time for me to get out of it at this point. We have a lot of important items coming up. We have about a $120 million EPA agreement that we are in a midway. We have a five to $12 million payment project that we are in a midway. One of the big topics that counsel had to deal with is the budget. My experience with a budget and dealing with the financial affairs of the city is its real asset,” said Thomas.

“I’ll be 35 this year. That is not too young and that’s not too old. I can grow into this position. I’ve been a mother and a wife. I know a lot about Meridian and I know a lot of people. I have seen a lot of things first hand. Between my husband and myself, I think we have a lot to offer to Meridian. 2020 was a year of awakening that I believe for all of us in different aspects. I just have more desire to get involved. God put this calling on my heart to get into politics,” said Eason.

Thomas was elected in 1985 and is the longest-serving member on the council.

“Looking at my record what I have accomplished and what I’ve been able to do working with other councilmembers. I’ve worked with if a ride to mayors of the years. Ward 1 has prospered and I hope to continue that. I would like for The whole city to progress and we are doing that. I want to keep that going,” said Thomas.

I spoke with Thomas’s opponent, Rankin Eason that is campaigning to be a fresh face for the position.

“I’m just ready to get more involved. I spent a lot of time as a wife and a mother. I see the opportunity, I’m ready to take it and do my due diligence for my city,” said Eason.

Both candidates shared the things they would address in the next four years.

“Infrastructure is one thing, streets, roads, and drainage systems I’ll have to be approved. Public safety is a big concern in the city of Meridian. We have done a lot with that by installing lights and cameras around the city,” said Thomas.

“The number one thing on my list is the school systems. I would love to see more improvements in our school system. I believe it will cause a trickling effect on our whole city. Everything will benefit from a strong school system. Crime rates decreasing as well as Meridian’s population... I believe a strong public school system could be the key to all those things being resolved,” said Eason.

Eason will face Ward 1 councilman George Thomas, in the general election.

