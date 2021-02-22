Water bottles donated to keep students in school

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A boil water notice almost prevented some students from attending school on Monday.

This was until a member of the community, House District 83 Representative Billy Adam Calvert, donated water bottles to Northeast and West Lauderdale Schools. Calvert said he felt the need to do this so the kids could stay in school and continue their education.

“They’ve faced a lot of adversity the past year with the pandemic and now an ice storm that lasted longer than it should have, and now it’s bleeding into the second week of this,” Calvert said. “I just felt the need to do it to help our children out and get them back in school.”

4,000 water bottles were donated Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.