Woman, 4-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter Co.

A woman and a 4-year-old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman and a 4-year-old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.

Authorities say the accident happened on Highway 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m. The vehicle left the road, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. The vehicle was not found until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was Gelise Nicole Hudgins, 28. No other information has been provided.

