Zexa Rogers Alman ascended to heaven on the wings of angels on February 4, 2021, to join her beloved husband, Rex Alman Jr, of almost 70 years. She is survived by her three children: April Alman Langston, Rex Alman III (Belinda), and Amy Alman Lanteigne as well as five grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also known as Tommy, Zexa was born the seventh of eight children to Lewis and Edith Rogers. Over the years, Zexa worked many jobs but “Mother” was always her main focus. She championed her three children from childhood and beyond. She was an integral part of her large, loving family. Family reunions, picnics at the Waterworks, and vacations at Clarkco State Park or Gulf Shores filled many happy hours. She eventually opened an antique shop and became a wellknown estate sale entrepreneur. Once retired, Rex and Zexa joined Central Methodist Church, where they enjoyed the support and love of wonderful Sunday School class members. Gregarious and outgoing, Zexa made many lifelong friends.

We are grateful to loving caregivers through the years – Lozell Houston, Lynn Wilkins and Helen Lewis of Meridian as well as Eunice and Canty Adam of Spring, Texas. Her family is filled with both grief at her loss and gratitude that she is in heaven. 2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”.

Graveside Services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church building fund. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721