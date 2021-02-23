March 5, 1939 ~ February 18, 2021 (age 81)

A private Memorial Service for Bruce L. Morgan, 81, will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mississippi Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Newton, MS. Bro. Carey Smith will be officiating. Mr. Morgan passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Lois Morgan; his daughter Debbie Frank (Tom); his son Ernest Morgan (Melva); 4 grandchildren James Cleaver IV, Samantha Morgan, Lori Morgan and Erin Morgan; great grandchild Levi Wilkinson and a sister Jean Jones of Cincinnati, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Ernest Perkins as well as a brother Richard Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was retired from The United States Navy, having served two tours in Vietnam, his second tour as a Navy Seal. His last 5 years in the Navy were spent at the Pentagon. After retiring from the military, he became a Baptist preacher and worked at NAS Meridian in security. He loved golfing and playing pool.

Friends and family may view the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bruce Lee Morgan, please visit our floral store.