Central Electric releases outage update Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association said Tuesday it has over 160 workers in the field working to restore power to customers. CEPA has had help from electric cooperatives in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas since Saturday.

“We are proud of the tireless efforts of our crews as they continue to work until every member once again has power,” said central in a news release posted to its website.

Crews are working in the following communities/areas in the Sebastopol and Philadelphia districts: *Arlington

*Spring Creek

*Bond

*Stallo

*Sandtown

*Bogue Chitto

*Antioch Church

*Longdale

*Nemanco

*Bloomo

*Pearl River

*Herbert Springs

*Hwy 16 E of Philadelphia

*Pleasant Grove

*Moscow*Dixon

*Hwy 492 E of Union

*Linwood

*Conehatta

*Greenland Road

*Hwy 16 East of Ford’s Store

*Madden

*Lake

*House

*Hwy 21 N of Bond

As of Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. there are 2,235 members without electric service.

* Kemper County – 64

* Leake County – 27

* Attala County – 2

* Neshoba County – 1,813

* Newton County – 297

* Scott County – 32

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call 601-267-3043.

“We understand the hardship of being without power for an extended length of time and are truly grateful for your continued patience. We ask for your continued prayers for all our crews and members who are still without power. Thank you to our membership for their tremendous support and patience. Our team is working hard for you!” wrote CEPA in its news release.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.

