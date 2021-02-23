Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameAddressCharge
MITZIE HALL, 1959383 BRIARWOOD RD, MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK, RESISTING ARREST
STEPHANIE MESSINA, 1974120 ALICE AVE STONEWALL, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
JUWON D BYRD, 19962602 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
WILLIE L IVY, 19814025 HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING, SIMPLE ASSAULT
LASHUN Q REW, 19803633 SOUTH WARD DR GULFPORT, MSPUBLIC DRUNK, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SKYLER J GREEN, 20022014 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
HERBERT R ASHFORD, 19821921 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE, CHILD NEGLECT
ROSHUNDA ASHFORD, 19821921 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE, CHILD NEGLECT
ZACARRIUS R CLARK, 19983401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ANGELA DEAN, 19751703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARRASMENT
STEPHEN S HOLTON, 1976475 W MAIN ST DOTHAN, ALPUBLIC DRUNK
ROBERT A MORTON, 19853025 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIE L IVY, 19814025 HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
THOMAS D SNOWDEN, 1991265 TRUE LIGHT RD HICKORY, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CHUBBY C ALFORD, 1989312 5TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
CHARLES J FLUKER, 19761709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 12:30 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of Front Street Extension. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and their wallets, cellphones and food were taken; the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:55 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2700 block of 13th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his wallet and phone were taken; the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:10 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:00 AM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 3:37 AM on February 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:48 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of Oakland Park Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:21 AM on February 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

