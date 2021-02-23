City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Address Charge MITZIE HALL, 1959 383 BRIARWOOD RD, MERIDIAN, MS PUBLIC DRUNK, RESISTING ARREST STEPHANIE MESSINA, 1974 120 ALICE AVE STONEWALL, MS EMBEZZLEMENT JUWON D BYRD, 1996 2602 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE WILLIE L IVY, 1981 4025 HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MS WILLFUL TRESPASSING, SIMPLE ASSAULT LASHUN Q REW, 1980 3633 SOUTH WARD DR GULFPORT, MS PUBLIC DRUNK, DISORDERLY CONDUCT SKYLER J GREEN, 2002 2014 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING HERBERT R ASHFORD, 1982 1921 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS DISTURBING THE PEACE, CHILD NEGLECT ROSHUNDA ASHFORD, 1982 1921 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS DISTURBING THE PEACE, CHILD NEGLECT ZACARRIUS R CLARK, 1998 3401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ANGELA DEAN, 1975 1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS TELEPHONE HARRASMENT STEPHEN S HOLTON, 1976 475 W MAIN ST DOTHAN, AL PUBLIC DRUNK ROBERT A MORTON, 1985 3025 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIE L IVY, 1981 4025 HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MS SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT THOMAS D SNOWDEN, 1991 265 TRUE LIGHT RD HICKORY, MS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA CHUBBY C ALFORD, 1989 312 5TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS DUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CHARLES J FLUKER, 1976 1709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS DUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 12:30 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of Front Street Extension. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and their wallets, cellphones and food were taken; the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:55 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 2700 block of 13th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his wallet and phone were taken; the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:10 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:00 AM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 3:37 AM on February 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:48 PM on February 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6200 block of Oakland Park Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:21 AM on February 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

