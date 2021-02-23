City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:24 AM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 7700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:38 PM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.

At 2:39 PM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 29th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:50 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.