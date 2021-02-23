Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
SHERIKA DIXON19911006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:24 AM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 7700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:38 PM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.
At 2:39 PM on February 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 29th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:50 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a 4-year-old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.
Woman, 4-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter Co.
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Gas Prices Rising
Pain at the Pump?
Power outage
Thousands still without power in East Mississippi
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 23, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 22, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 22, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021