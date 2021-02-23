Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 348 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 348 new cases, 24 new deaths and 87...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 348 new cases, 24 new deaths and 87 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 348 new cases, 24 new deaths and 87 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 291,222 as of February 21.

So far, 6,577 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

