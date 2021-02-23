Crimenet 2_22_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jimi Laurel Jones.

Jones is a 50-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Jones can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

