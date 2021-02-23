Despite a chilly start, Tuesday will feel like spring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly start to our Tuesday as temperatures have fallen to the freezing mark and just below it in some spots. There may be frost out there, especially north of I-20. Be sure to leave extra time to get to your destination so you can defrost your car if necessary. Despite the cold start, today’s sunshine will help us warm quickly throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon look to climb into the low-70s!

We’ll see clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the upper-30s. Our Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s. Nice! The warmth will stick around over the next seven days, but enjoy the dry days while they last. Our Thursday will start with partly cloudy skies, but periods of rain will be possible during the afternoon and overnight time frame. Periods of rain will be possible on Friday as well. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be back in the 60s.

We’ll see another warming trend this weekend, with highs in the low-70s on Saturday. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next seven as high temperatures climb into the upper-70s! Both weekend days will see a chance of scattered showers, but all-day wash-outs are not expected. You may be able to get some time outside to enjoy the warmer temperatures, just bring the rain gear. Scattered shower chances will continue into Monday as highs drop back into the low-70s.

