Hundreds still without power in Newton County

Newton County EMA Director Robby Richardson says the number of lines downed by winter storms in...
Newton County EMA Director Robby Richardson says the number of lines downed by winter storms in Central Electric's service area is the reason why it's taking crews so long to restore power to customers.(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association announced in a news release Tuesday that crews are working in over 20 communities in its service area to restore power.

Just in Newton County alone, 2,710 CEPA customers lost power during the extreme winter weather last week. Crews are still working to restore power in more than 100 homes in Newton County a week later.

Newton County resident Tammy Ferguson and her husband have been living with her son ever since their power went out at the start of the winter storm Monday.

“We went to check on things one day towards the end of the week after things kind of got settled down and the power lines were across our driveway,” Ferguson said. “We were just kind of a little afraid because it was multiple lines. We were afraid to drive across it.”

The downed power lines made it hard for Ferguson to go in and check on any burst pipes inside of her home.

She says she has reached out to CEPA but has only received an automated message.

Newton County EMA Director Robby Richardson says the amount of lines that were down is the reason why it is taking crews so long to restore.

“I know where the Central Electric part of the county is; that was the worst hit part of the county. So I know there were many trees down on power lines,” Richardson said. “Many poles broken off. Trees down in the lines and everything up that way. I think they did a really good job considering what they had to work with.”

Ferguson is hopeful her power will be restored soon.

“I know how hard all of them have been working. You know? And we’ve seen the crews working everywhere. So, we’re just trying to wait patiently. And we’re thankful that we had somewhere to go,” Ferguson said.

Central Electric has posted daily news releases on its website. We have reached out for a direct response and did not get an immediate response.

