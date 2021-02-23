Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a 4-year-old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.
Woman, 4-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter Co.
Gas Prices Rising
Pain at the Pump?
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Power outage
Thousands still without power in East Mississippi
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 22, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 22, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021