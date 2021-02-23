Advertisement

Meridian Exchange Club presents law enforcement awards

The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.
The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.

The honorees are Deputy Tim McDonald of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Officer David McQueen of the Meridian Police Department and Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie presents the Deputy of the Year Award to Deputy Tim...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie presents the Deputy of the Year Award to Deputy Tim McDonald.(Meridian Exchange Club)
Police Chief Chris Read presents the Police Officer of the Year Award to officer David McQueen.
Police Chief Chris Read presents the Police Officer of the Year Award to officer David McQueen.(Meridian Exchange Club)
Capt. Brodrick Hutchins presents Trooper Derrick Qualls with the Trooper of the year Award.
Capt. Brodrick Hutchins presents Trooper Derrick Qualls with the Trooper of the year Award.(Meridian Exchange Club)

The Meridian Exchange Club has continued this tradition of honoring men and women who serve in this challenging profession for decades.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a 4-year-old died Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Sumter County.
Woman, 4-year-old killed in single-vehicle wreck in Sumter Co.
Gas Prices Rising
Pain at the Pump?
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Power outage
Thousands still without power in East Mississippi
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Newton County EMA Director Robby Richardson says the number of lines downed by winter storms in...
Hundreds still without power in Newton County
Central Electric Power Association said Tuesday it has over 160 workers in the field working to...
Central Electric releases outage update Tuesday
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that teachers and first responders will be eligible for the...
Miss. teachers, first responders eligible for vaccines Mar. 1