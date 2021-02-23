Meridian Exchange Club presents law enforcement awards

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.

The honorees are Deputy Tim McDonald of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Officer David McQueen of the Meridian Police Department and Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie presents the Deputy of the Year Award to Deputy Tim McDonald. (Meridian Exchange Club)

Police Chief Chris Read presents the Police Officer of the Year Award to officer David McQueen. (Meridian Exchange Club)

Capt. Brodrick Hutchins presents Trooper Derrick Qualls with the Trooper of the year Award. (Meridian Exchange Club)

The Meridian Exchange Club has continued this tradition of honoring men and women who serve in this challenging profession for decades.

