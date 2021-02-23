Meridian Exchange Club presents law enforcement awards
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.
The honorees are Deputy Tim McDonald of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Officer David McQueen of the Meridian Police Department and Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H.
The Meridian Exchange Club has continued this tradition of honoring men and women who serve in this challenging profession for decades.
