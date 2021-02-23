Advertisement

Olen Edward “Popeye” Burke

Olen Edward "Popeye" Burke 1930 - 2021
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Olen “Popeye” Burke will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday at 3pm. Rev. Lin Chesney will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Burke, 90, of Little Rock, MS passed away Sunday at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center. He was retired as a farmer. Mr. Burke enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able and took joy in caring for his dogs and cats.

He is survived by his nieces Ava Wells (Jerry), Carolyn Goss; nephews Jerry Burke (Tami) and David Burke (Ann).

Pallbearers will be Jerry Burke, James Edwards, Jaxon Edwards, Joe Alexander, Alvin Alexander and Jerry Wells.

