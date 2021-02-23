Spring-like warmth will come with Spring-like rain late this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re inside of a month before Spring begins. It starts with the Vernal Equinox on March 20. This week will feel a lot like Spring, especially compared to last week’s wintry weather.

Spring-like Week Ahead

High temperatures this week will range from mid-60s on the cool end to mid-to-upper 70s on the warm end -- all above the normal high of 63 degrees for this time of year. And as is the case with any Spring-like weather pattern, there are some showers and thunderstorms mixed in this week, too.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday night. It will bring widespread rain and perhaps some occasional thunder through Friday. Right now, conditions do not appear favorable for severe thunderstorms. There is some potential, however, for some periods of heavy rain. Early signs are pointing to between an inch and two inches of rain.

Spring Is Severe Weather Season

Severe weather always something we’re mindful to watch on approach to Spring. Mississippi led the nation in tornado numbers in 2020, both in raw numbers and in tornadoes per square mile. Alabama wasn’t far behind. We always hope for a slow tornado season, but it begins soon. Slow or not, it takes just one tornado to change lives. It’s time to make sure prepared and you know what to do if a tornado threatens your home.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be beautiful, and we’ll have a wide range in our temperatures. This evening will be clear, and we will cool to the lower 40s through 10 PM. Clear skies will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 35 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny. The day will start with some chill, but we’ll warm beneath warm sunshine to a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.