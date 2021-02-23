July 26, 1938 ~ February 20, 2021 (age 82)

Graveside services for Mrs. Sylvia Compton will be held Thursday at 11 am in Oak Grove Community Cemetery on Valley Road. Her grandson Bro. Jacob Compton will be officiating. A procession to the cemetery will begin at 10 am at the funeral home. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Compton, 82, of Meridian, passed away Saturday at her residence. She was retired from the Mississippi Employment Service serving over 20 years assisting clients to obtain skilled labor employment. She also was very loyal to the employers.

Mrs. Compton was actively involved VFW Post 79 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Katrina Compton Brown (Grant);son Henry Ray Compton; daughter Christal Compton Coker (Chris); grandchildren Rae Brown Fleming(Ty), Jacob Paul Compton, Ava Coker, Ana Coker, and Elijah Coker. She is also survived by aunt Patricia Woodall Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her devoted caregivers Willean Lewis, Avalyn Lashall and Candy Smith. The family would also like to thank Quality Hospice for the care they provided.

She was preceded in death by her father William Tucker; mother Rosalie Stephens; step father Venable Stephens; husband Omer Ray Compton and her son Paul Stephen Compton.

Pallbearers will be Billy Jones Jr., Thyra Meador Phillips, Lynne Compton, John Compton, David Compton, Dallas Jones, Ty Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Community Cemetery, 6884 Valley Road, Meridian, MS 39301

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Jean Tucker Compton, please visit our floral store.