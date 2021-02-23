Advertisement

Thousands still without power in Neshoba County

City of Philadelphia restored power to 90% of residents
Mayor Young said that the effects of the winter storm are still a nightmare for many.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of people in Neshoba County have now been without power for a week.

Philadelphia Mayor James Young said that the effects of the winter storm are still a nightmare for many. More than 4,000 people were still without power, as well as water, Monday. Some residents are still relying on generators for heat and lights.

Young said most of Philadelphia itself has had power restored since back-to-back ice storms hit the area.

“We are grateful for the teamwork and the effort that the crews put in. Knowing how dangerous it was when powerlines were popping, catching on fire, and tree limbs falling. These guys were out trying to keep our power on. We asked people to be very cautious. Our limb trucks are out. We have four of them out today. We are moving limbs and debris so be very careful. They are cutting limbs down right now so it is not over yet,” said Young.

Mayor Young said that crews are working diligently to restore power and water to thousands of residents.

