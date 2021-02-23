Tornado season lurking around the corner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spring is less than a month away. It begins at the occurrence of the Vernal Equinox, which happens at 4:37 AM on Saturday, March 20.

After the icy, wintry week that gave the middle of February some serious shiver, a lot of of us are looking forward to some warmer, spring-like weather. Spring in Mississippi and Alabama, however, can be dangerous. Spring is our peak tornado season.

Mississippi often flies under the radar as being the most tornado-prone state in the country, but that’s a fact that has grown only more obvious over the past decade. In 2020, Mississippi led the nation in tornado numbers. The state recorded a confirmed 127 tornadoes in the year. The only other state with more than 100 tornadoes was Texas with 102, but Mississippi’s number of tornadoes per square mile was an astounding 10 times higher than that of Texas and still nearly double that of Alabama - the state with the second highest frequency of tornadoes per square mile.

Over the past decade, Mississippi has consistently led in the frequently of tornadoes per square mile. Alabama has consistently been next in line. Texas and Oklahoma, the two states most commonly identified as tornadoes, trailed distantly.

What does this mean? It means, contrary to what many people think, Mississippi and Alabama are the most tornado prone states in the U.S. Smith County, Mississippi - roughly halfway between Meridian and Jackson - is the most tornado-prone county in the country.

Take time before the season begins and before you are threatened by a tornado to review your tornado safety plans. Know where to go and what to do if a tornado threatens. Make sure everyone in your home also knows what to do.

The National Weather Service offers an abundance of safety information. Click here to go to that information.

Highlights include:

Mobile homes are not safe in tornadoes. Find more substantial shelter if you live in a mobile home.

Tornado safe rooms or basements offer the best protection.

If you don’t have a tornado safe room or a basement, your safest place is as close to the center of your home as possible, preferably in a small room or hallway that is not on an exterior wall. The idea is to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible.

When you’re in your tornado safe place, cover yourself with pillows, blankets, coats, couch cushions, mattresses, or backpacks. Use anything that help protect you from flying debris. You can also put on bicycle or football helmets. Always make sure you put on your shoes. They will be hard to find, and you will need them while walking around in tornado debris..

BE INFORMED. Keep an eye on the forecast. When severe weather is possible, make sure to check back frequently for updates. If you don't have cable, you should buy a rabbit ear antenna for your television. They're inexpensive and will give you free access to local television networks. Do not rely on your cell phone. If a tornado hits near you, even if it misses you, you can lose cell service and internet for a week or more. Cell phones are great before the storm, but they are notoriously unreliable during and after storms.

