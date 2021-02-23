Two food distributions taking place Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic and the ice storm have increased the need to help those who are food insecure. A food distribution will be taking place at the Kemper County Sheriff’s office Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“I know that a lot of people are hurting, and we are in some very difficult times right now,” said Kemper County Sheriff James Moore. “And we’re just coming from this bad storm, where people probably had to spend money that they didn’t anticipate on spending, probably lost some food during the time with all the power outages, so this is a good time we’re able to get the truck in and get some people some food to go on their tables.”

Wednesday’s food distribution will be the second one to take place in Kemper County.

“We’re just glad that we can help the community and we ask the community to tell their neighbors to come out and get you some meals,” said Sheriff Moore.

A food drive will also be held at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Wednesday. The distribution is set to start at 11 a.m., but Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie encourages people to start lining up earlier.

“We’re at the mercy of the trucks, we’ve had weeks where they’ve shown up shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning, we’ve had weeks where they’ve shown up late and so again, be patient, and hopefully it will run on a smooth schedule tomorrow,” Sheriff Sollie explained.

Sheriff Sollie says that past food distributions have been successful and have gotten positive responses from the community.

“When you have citizens come up to you when you’re off work at a convenience store somewhere, and walk up and want to shake your hand and say thank you, well that means a lot to law enforcement,” said Sheriff Sollie.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office is located at 330 Stennis Industrial Park Road in DeKalb. The Lauderdale County Ag Center is located at 1022 Highway-19 South in Meridian.

