Wechsler School to begin interior revitalization process

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historical Wechsler School in Meridian recently received a community heritage preservation grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for $277,154.

“There’s research that’s been done. We’re working with our engineers to make sure the building is stable, which, everything is certified that we are all ok. Firewalls have been installed. A lot of interior structural improvements have been made,” said Board Member Greg Moore.

The school has received prior grants, but this one will allow them to begin work on the lower level of the school.

This 1954 portion of the building includes the auditorium, museum, kitchen, and cafeteria.

“We will be a hub for STEM and STEM tutorials. There will be a performing arts venue as it previously was. You’ll be able to rent out the auditorium for weddings. There will be computer labs. We also hope to have a police precinct right here in the building,” said Moore.

Moore said Wechsler was the epitome of African-American communities in the 1950′s and 60′s.

He said bringing back Wechsler will bring back a huge part of Meridian.

“Wechsler’s entity itself is so rich in history. Also, by revitalizing this particular building, we will upgrade property values. We will also help to bring a whole new shade of tourism into the city, therefore, enriching the city, enriching the neighborhood, enriching the community, and therefore prospering for the state.”

Moore said he hopes the school will eventually be able to compliment the MAX as well as the upcoming Children’s Museum.

Construction is set to begin in the summer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.