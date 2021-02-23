Advertisement

‘Welcome trends’: Dobbs shares thoughts on shrinking virus data

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted a chart by the Mississippi State Department of Health, comparing data...
Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted a chart by the Mississippi State Department of Health, comparing data from May 10, 2020, to February 20, 2021.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In two words, Mississippi’s state health officer shared his thoughts on the declining number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and clinic visits in Mississippi.

“Welcome trends!”

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted a chart by the Mississippi State Department of Health, comparing data from May 10, 2020, to February 20, 2021.

While the side-by-side comparison may not seem like a significant decrease, it’s noteworthy compared to the peak of the pandemic during this particular time frame.
Around December 2020 and early January 2021, as many as 3,585 people flooded urgent care centers with new COVID symptoms, over 17,000 new cases were reported which landed over 1,100 people in the hospital.
In February, new cases have remained relatively low, less than 400 on several days; and new COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations are slowly declining.
It’s also important to note all the state’s vaccine sites closed last week due to severe weather.

Those with canceled appointments are automatically rescheduled throughout the next two weeks at the same location.

Meanwhile, Dobbs encourages everyone to stay relentless in the pursuit of the good ole days.

“For now please: Wear a mask in public and avoid social events. We need time to vaccinate more people to prevent the 4th wave and dodge the threat of emerging variants!”

