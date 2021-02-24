Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act

“Almost 60 percent of Mississippians immediately will pay no income tax,” said Gunn.

You’ll get savings there but pay more in sales tax, which would increase from 7 to 9.5 percent. And taxes will be upped on items like cigarettes and alcohol.

“We’re trying to avoid great damage to the budget. We’re trying to phase this in,” said Gunn. “As we decrease on the one side, we’re trying to refill on the other. We believe we have protected against that.”

House Democratic Caucus leader Robert Johnson expressed concerns about the timing of the 300-page proposal since it was filed and passed out of committee Monday and up for debate Tuesday. He said Democrats were concerned about the sales tax increase but pleased to see the grocery tax being reduced although he says he would’ve preferred it to be eliminated.

“As a Democrat, I keep looking at the bill and looking for the trick because I don’t want to get them in trouble but it sounds more like something I would write than they would write,” Johnson said. “But what I’m encouraged by is this is a bill for people who don’t have a lobbyist or representative here. This is a bill for working people in the state of Mississippi.”

Gov. Tate Reeves not totally on board with the plan.

“The goal that the House leadership says they have of eliminating the income tax is one we strongly share,” said Reeves. “I think the piece of that particular plan that raises taxes on individuals is problematic.”

The bill passed the House by and 85 to 34 vote Tuesday. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.





