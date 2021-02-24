Advertisement

Celebrating Black History Month: Sandra Cross, first Black nurse practitioner in Meridian

Also the first Black registered nurse instructor at MCC
From 1993 to 1997 Sandra Cross was the very first nurse practitioner at Greater Meridian Health Clinic.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sandra Cross had a long-time dream of being a teacher, but life had a different path for her.

In observance of Black History Month, Newscenter 11 spoke with Cross who was the first Black nurse practitioner to practice in Meridian. From 1993 to 1997 she was the very first nurse practitioner at Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

Cross still had that burning desire to teach. Eventually, she became the first Black registered nurse to teach in the practical nursing program at MCC.

“Can you believe that I wanted to be a teacher, but it took me a different path to get there? I eventually got there. I needed to be a nurse first. I needed to be a nurse practitioner. And I needed to be a teacher, to get to my ultimate goal,” said Cross.

Every day, Cross said she lives her passion for helping people learn about health and wellness.

