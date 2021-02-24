Central Electric Power posts outage update
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association said crews are continuing to repair line outages and working on individual services.
|Crews will be working Wednesday in the following communities/areas in the Sebastopol and Philadelphia districts:
|*Pearl River
*Fork Road
*Hwy 19 N of Philadelphia
*Burnside
*Stallo
*Hwy 21 N
*Bond
*Bogue Chitto
*Sandtown
*East Neshoba
*Moscow
*Hwy 491 S of House
*House*Little Rock
*Pleasant Grove
*East of Union
*Linwood
*Conehatta
*Union
*Forest
*Hwy 16 E of Philadelphia
*Hwy 16 E of Ford’s Store
*Hwy 19 S of House
|As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 883 members without electric service.
|The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:
* Kemper County – 43
* Leake County – 5
* Attala County – 3
* Neshoba County – 721
* Newton County – 92
* Scott County – 19
|Central Electric thanks the following for their assistance in rebuilding its power system:
|*North East Electric Power Association
*HJM Forest Resource Management Services, LLC
*Petit Jean Electric Cooperative
*First Electric Cooperative
*Arkansas Valley Electric
*Southwest Arkansas Electric
*Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association
*Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation
*Central Alabama Electric Cooperative
*Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
*Delta Electric Power Association
*Tennessee Valley Authority
*Philadelphia Utilities
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.