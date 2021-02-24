Advertisement

Central Electric Power posts outage update

Crews are continuing to work Wednesday in the Philadelphia and Sebastapol districts.
Crews are continuing to work Wednesday in the Philadelphia and Sebastapol districts.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association said crews are continuing to repair line outages and working on individual services.

Crews will be working Wednesday in the following communities/areas in the Sebastopol and Philadelphia districts:
*Pearl River
*Fork Road
*Hwy 19 N of Philadelphia
*Burnside
*Stallo
*Hwy 21 N
*Bond
*Bogue Chitto
*Sandtown
*East Neshoba
*Moscow
*Hwy 491 S of House
*House*Little Rock
*Pleasant Grove
*East of Union
*Linwood
*Conehatta
*Union
*Forest
*Hwy 16 E of Philadelphia
*Hwy 16 E of Ford’s Store
*Hwy 19 S of House

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 883 members without electric service.
The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:
* Kemper County – 43
* Leake County – 5
* Attala County – 3
* Neshoba County – 721
* Newton County – 92
* Scott County – 19
Central Electric thanks the following for their assistance in rebuilding its power system:
*North East Electric Power Association
*HJM Forest Resource Management Services, LLC
*Petit Jean Electric Cooperative
*First Electric Cooperative
*Arkansas Valley Electric
*Southwest Arkansas Electric
*Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association
*Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation
*Central Alabama Electric Cooperative
*Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
*Delta Electric Power Association
*Tennessee Valley Authority
*Philadelphia Utilities

