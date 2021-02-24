City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2021
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|MICHAEL C RUSSELL
|1981
|1202 HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CRISSY JACKSON
|1981
|148 PINE ST NEWTON, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TUNSYAAN STENNIS
|1979
|1011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:51 AM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:01 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:03 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Ray Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:25 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One residence and four vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:38 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
