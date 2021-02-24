City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:51 AM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:01 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:03 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Ray Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:25 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One residence and four vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:38 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.