Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
MICHAEL C RUSSELL19811202 HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CRISSY JACKSON1981148 PINE ST NEWTON, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TUNSYAAN STENNIS19791011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:51 AM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:01 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:03 AM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Ray Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:25 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One residence and four vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:38 PM on February 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
A plan to eliminate Mississippi's state income tax would be phased in over ten years if it...
Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act
The Kemper and Lauderdale County sheriff’s departments were notified late Tuesday that the food...
UPDATE: Food distributions for Wednesday cancelled
Mississippi could join other states in eliminating the state’s income tax.
State taxes could be a thing of the past under new bill
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 2021
3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 23, 2021
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 23, 2021