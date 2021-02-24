Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 28 new deaths reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 669 new cases, 28 new deaths and 86 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 669 new cases, 28 new deaths and 86 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 291,891 as of February 23.

So far, 6,605 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

