Even warmer today, but showers return tonight

Out The Door Wednesday
Out The Door Wednesday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a seasonal start on our Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s. Mostly sunny skies on our Wednesday combined with winds gusting up to 20 mph from the south-southwest, will help us warm up quickly throughout the day. High temperatures on our Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper-70s! Clouds will increase tonight and a few light showers will be possible overnight as a weak disturbance passes through.

Thursday will be a little cooler with highs in the upper-60s. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers on our Thursday, mainly during the afternoon/evening. Rain will pick up Thursday night and into Friday morning. The rain could be locally heavy at times during your Friday morning commute. Despite the chances for some heavy downpours, flash flooding is not expected. We’ll start to dry out heading into Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

We’ll warm back into the 70s this weekend, with highs reaching the upper-70s to near 80 by Sunday. We’ll see a chance of isolated showers on Saturday, with slightly higher rain chances on Sunday. Periods of rain look possible on Monday as high temperatures dropping back into the low-70s on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as highs drop back into the low-60s.

