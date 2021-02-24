Advertisement

Highway 39 in Meridian CLOSED at 33rd Street

Downed power lines causing traffic headaches
All lanes are closed while crews remove the downed lines.
All lanes are closed while crews remove the downed lines.(WAGM)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 39 between 33rd Street and North Hills Street in Meridian is closed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says power lines are down across the entire highway.

Avoid the area and expect delays while crews remove the downed power lines.

Here’s the MDOT press release:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

State Route 39 CLOSED in Meridian

WHO:           The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT:         Temporary road closure.

WHEN:        February 24, 2021.

WHERE:       Both lanes of State Route 39 between 33rd Street and North Hills Street in Meridian.

WHY:          Downed power lines.

HOW:          MDOT forces are placing changeable message signs and barricades to alert the public of the closure and MDOT Enforcement is assisting with blue lights. Motorists should seek an alternate route until the lines are removed and roadway is reopened.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
A plan to eliminate Mississippi's state income tax would be phased in over ten years if it...
Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act
The Kemper and Lauderdale County sheriff’s departments were notified late Tuesday that the food...
UPDATE: Food distributions for Wednesday cancelled
Mississippi could join other states in eliminating the state’s income tax.
State taxes could be a thing of the past under new bill
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion

Latest News

2021 Spring/Summer Season
Live entertainment returning to MSU Riley Center following tumultuous year
North Lauderdale Water Association lifted its Boil Water Notice Wednesday, Feb. 24.
NLWA lifts Boil Water Notice
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 669 new cases, 28 new deaths and 86...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 28 new deaths reported Wednesday
Crews are continuing to work Wednesday in the Philadelphia and Sebastapol districts.
Central Electric Power posts outage update