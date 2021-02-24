Highway 39 in Meridian CLOSED at 33rd Street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 39 between 33rd Street and North Hills Street in Meridian is closed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says power lines are down across the entire highway.

Avoid the area and expect delays while crews remove the downed power lines.

Here’s the MDOT press release:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

State Route 39 CLOSED in Meridian

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Temporary road closure.

WHEN: February 24, 2021.

WHERE: Both lanes of State Route 39 between 33rd Street and North Hills Street in Meridian.

WHY: Downed power lines.

HOW: MDOT forces are placing changeable message signs and barricades to alert the public of the closure and MDOT Enforcement is assisting with blue lights. Motorists should seek an alternate route until the lines are removed and roadway is reopened.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.