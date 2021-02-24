Advertisement

Iva Dill

Iva Dill
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Iva Dill, 93, of Emelle will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Central Cemetery in Emelle with Rev. Wilson Kilpatrick officiating.

Mrs. Dill passed away at Sumter Health and Rehab on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born September 11, 1927, in New Madrid, Missouri. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis Dill; Richard Dill (Barbara); Terry Dill (Janet); and Bruce Dill; grandchildren, Jason Dill (Therese), Brandi Grace (Ronnie), Amy Griggs (Jon), Austin Dill (Amy), Cody Dill (Alyson), and Presley Dill; great-grandchildren, Jacob Dill, Mackenzie Dill, Jacob Allen Dill, Brodie Daniel Dill, J.W. Dill, Tuff Dill, Cole Grace, Fallon Grace, Kaelin Griggs, Avery Griggs, and Emory Griggs; and sister, Carol Jean St Mary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Schuerenburg; husband, Lee Allen Dill; five sisters, and one brother.

Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,n9nxusR10jpeVrKvosLXx--UxPwQ6Swhy7X4oO87TWF2ERO6lzOBbKzwcAZnUQK21KQJ_2t0oGIPQxEQ2lT7MQjkHnpqiGdIqW8esvRAAcRN9sqUyQ,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
A plan to eliminate Mississippi's state income tax would be phased in over ten years if it...
Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act
The Kemper and Lauderdale County sheriff’s departments were notified late Tuesday that the food...
UPDATE: Food distributions for Wednesday cancelled
Mississippi could join other states in eliminating the state’s income tax.
State taxes could be a thing of the past under new bill
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion

Latest News

LouAnn Watson
Ms. LouAnn Watson
The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.
Meridian Exchange Club presents law enforcement awards
Bruce Lee Morgan
Sylvia Jean Tucker Compton