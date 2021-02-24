Graveside services for Iva Dill, 93, of Emelle will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Central Cemetery in Emelle with Rev. Wilson Kilpatrick officiating.

Mrs. Dill passed away at Sumter Health and Rehab on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born September 11, 1927, in New Madrid, Missouri. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis Dill; Richard Dill (Barbara); Terry Dill (Janet); and Bruce Dill; grandchildren, Jason Dill (Therese), Brandi Grace (Ronnie), Amy Griggs (Jon), Austin Dill (Amy), Cody Dill (Alyson), and Presley Dill; great-grandchildren, Jacob Dill, Mackenzie Dill, Jacob Allen Dill, Brodie Daniel Dill, J.W. Dill, Tuff Dill, Cole Grace, Fallon Grace, Kaelin Griggs, Avery Griggs, and Emory Griggs; and sister, Carol Jean St Mary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Schuerenburg; husband, Lee Allen Dill; five sisters, and one brother.

Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,n9nxusR10jpeVrKvosLXx--UxPwQ6Swhy7X4oO87TWF2ERO6lzOBbKzwcAZnUQK21KQJ_2t0oGIPQxEQ2lT7MQjkHnpqiGdIqW8esvRAAcRN9sqUyQ,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.