Advertisement

James E. “Jim” Brown

James E. “Jim” Brown
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for James E. “Jim” Brown, 80, of Butler will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Red Springs Cemetery with Rev. Pike Smith officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 27, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Survivors include his children; Wanetta Brown Bullock (Barron) of Avon, IN; son, James Stephen Brown (Cleova) of Sheridan, IN; step-children; Frances Lineberry of Stockton, AL; Thetis Presley of Mobile, AL; and Joseph Presley of Tuscaloosa, AL; five grandchildren, Brayden Bullock, Barron Bullock, Synthia Brown, Krystal Brown, and Hunter Brown; and a number of step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Brown; mother, Grace Brown Schroeppel; and step-father, Carl Schroeppel; wife; Larie Wilson Brown; and sister, Elizabeth Brown Dineff.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuenralhome.com&c=E,1,o-wtZbiRKP0CF80I0NhssuW1O3uSV6usqjabwapa3gAhfsjlrT3r7thf4MaUHBAowwA1et-K_JTPpaYijhj_Nn6oWfGgJZZg1ycLClVNAoVCM6fNyG-aoA,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
A plan to eliminate Mississippi's state income tax would be phased in over ten years if it...
Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Power poles were down Wednesday on Highway 39, causing lanes to be closed between 33rd Street...
Downed power lines closed portion of Highway 39 Wednesday
The Kemper and Lauderdale County sheriff’s departments were notified late Tuesday that the food...
UPDATE: Food distributions for Wednesday cancelled

Latest News

LouAnn Watson
Ms. LouAnn Watson
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic
Iva Dill
The Meridian Exchange Club announced the recipients of its 2021 law enforcement awards.
Meridian Exchange Club presents law enforcement awards