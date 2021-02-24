Graveside services for James E. “Jim” Brown, 80, of Butler will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Red Springs Cemetery with Rev. Pike Smith officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born December 27, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Survivors include his children; Wanetta Brown Bullock (Barron) of Avon, IN; son, James Stephen Brown (Cleova) of Sheridan, IN; step-children; Frances Lineberry of Stockton, AL; Thetis Presley of Mobile, AL; and Joseph Presley of Tuscaloosa, AL; five grandchildren, Brayden Bullock, Barron Bullock, Synthia Brown, Krystal Brown, and Hunter Brown; and a number of step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Brown; mother, Grace Brown Schroeppel; and step-father, Carl Schroeppel; wife; Larie Wilson Brown; and sister, Elizabeth Brown Dineff.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuenralhome.com&c=E,1,o-wtZbiRKP0CF80I0NhssuW1O3uSV6usqjabwapa3gAhfsjlrT3r7thf4MaUHBAowwA1et-K_JTPpaYijhj_Nn6oWfGgJZZg1ycLClVNAoVCM6fNyG-aoA,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.