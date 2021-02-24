Advertisement

Live entertainment returning to MSU Riley Center following tumultuous year

2021 Spring/Summer Season
2021 Spring/Summer Season(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Following a year of virtually no entertainment due to COVID, the MSU Riley Center has announced it’s Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series for 2021.

”We’re so happy to be back open,” said Dr. Daniel Barnard, Executive Director of the Riley Center. “We missed our audiences. This is a year of only a few productions. So to be back in business is great for us but we think it’s time for the community too. We’re very happy about it.”

Country music fans will get some of the new and some of the old as rising star Chris Janson with four number one hits makes his first appearance in Meridian on April 16th. “I think we’re catching him at just the right time,” said Barnard. “Probably in another year or two we probably couldn’t afford him anymore.”

Season veterans Sawyer Brown will bring their high energy live show to the Queen City on June 3rd while Southern comedian Leanne Morgan brings her national comedy tour to the Riley Center on May 6th.

Rounding out the shortened season on June 25th is 2020 Grammy Award winner Ranky Tanky, who will mix in some jazz, gospel, funk along with some R & B. A very good lineup considering the challenges of booking a small venue during a pandemic

“A lot of performing art centers aren’t open yet,” said Barnard. “A lot of the tours are in flux. Even the four that we have six weeks ago are not the same are what I had on the books. We feel good about these. Actually COVID worked for us in at least one of those cases because we’re the only ones open. These are people we might not have gotten otherwise.”

Current season ticket holders can purchase tickets to the shows now. New season tickets go on sale March 3rd while individual tickets go on sale March 10th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
A plan to eliminate Mississippi's state income tax would be phased in over ten years if it...
Breaking down the Miss. Tax Freedom Act
The Kemper and Lauderdale County sheriff’s departments were notified late Tuesday that the food...
UPDATE: Food distributions for Wednesday cancelled
Mississippi could join other states in eliminating the state’s income tax.
State taxes could be a thing of the past under new bill
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion

Latest News

All lanes are closed while crews remove the downed lines.
Highway 39 in Meridian CLOSED at 33rd Street
North Lauderdale Water Association lifted its Boil Water Notice Wednesday, Feb. 24.
NLWA lifts Boil Water Notice
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 669 new cases, 28 new deaths and 86...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 28 new deaths reported Wednesday
Crews are continuing to work Wednesday in the Philadelphia and Sebastapol districts.
Central Electric Power posts outage update