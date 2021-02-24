Live entertainment returning to MSU Riley Center following tumultuous year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Following a year of virtually no entertainment due to COVID, the MSU Riley Center has announced it’s Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series for 2021.

”We’re so happy to be back open,” said Dr. Daniel Barnard, Executive Director of the Riley Center. “We missed our audiences. This is a year of only a few productions. So to be back in business is great for us but we think it’s time for the community too. We’re very happy about it.”

Country music fans will get some of the new and some of the old as rising star Chris Janson with four number one hits makes his first appearance in Meridian on April 16th. “I think we’re catching him at just the right time,” said Barnard. “Probably in another year or two we probably couldn’t afford him anymore.”

Season veterans Sawyer Brown will bring their high energy live show to the Queen City on June 3rd while Southern comedian Leanne Morgan brings her national comedy tour to the Riley Center on May 6th.

Rounding out the shortened season on June 25th is 2020 Grammy Award winner Ranky Tanky, who will mix in some jazz, gospel, funk along with some R & B. A very good lineup considering the challenges of booking a small venue during a pandemic

“A lot of performing art centers aren’t open yet,” said Barnard. “A lot of the tours are in flux. Even the four that we have six weeks ago are not the same are what I had on the books. We feel good about these. Actually COVID worked for us in at least one of those cases because we’re the only ones open. These are people we might not have gotten otherwise.”

Current season ticket holders can purchase tickets to the shows now. New season tickets go on sale March 3rd while individual tickets go on sale March 10th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.