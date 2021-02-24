Advertisement

Local doctor reacts to COVID-19 deaths milestone

COVID-19 deaths reaches 500,000.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined in recent weeks but 28-new deaths were reported just Wednesday. About a year into the pandemic, many health professionals say getting people vaccinated will be the key to ending the deadly virus. A local physician agrees.

Dr. Frederick Duggan with Rush Foundation Hospital believes the country is in a much better place than last year.

“We have adequate testing. We have monoclonal antibodies for treatment.” Duggan said, “We have proven therapies for in-patients, and we’ve learned a whole lot about taking care of them. And we now have the vaccine rolled out.”

Dr. Duggan believes the vaccine will make a huge difference in the number of COVID cases, says the end game is making sure everyone is vaccinated.

“Clearly, the vaccine is going to be a game changer. Now, how fast we get the vaccine out and how fast they’re produced, we don’t know. But we really believe-- and the stuff I read is the second half of the year we really should be seeing the effects of the vaccine,” Duggan said.

State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted preschool, childcare, and K-12 teachers, law enforcement, and first responders were just added to the eligibility list for vaccinations.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett says the county distributes around 900 vaccines a day. He says he is looking forward to distributing more through various distribution sites.

“I’d like to see a couple more.” Barrett said, “Especially in our lower income communities. And communities with elderly people that don’t have ways to go and drive back and forth to the vaccine sites. So, hopefully we can get that fixed up in the near future.”

Once the people currently eligible are vaccinated, the state will move on to stage-C for the public.

Dr. Duggan says it has been a long journey, but he is optimistic for the future.

“The improvements in the care that we learned in such short period of time, record time, to get a vaccine out. I think there’s a lot of optimism for 2021 ahead of us. I think we’re going in the right direction,” Duggan said.

