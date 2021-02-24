MDOC investigates sudden death of inmate in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Burl Cain, Wednesday began an internal investigation into an inmate death this weekend at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, the findings of which he will turn over to Rankin County District Attorney John Bramlett.

CMCF prisoner Ronald Frederick Apgar, 39, died suddenly of causes to be determined by an autopsy.

“We have banned an employee in question at the front gate of CMCF,” said Cain, “and started an internal investigation into our response time. I personally want an independent third-party investigation into what happened and will turn our findings, documents, video, everything, over to the Rankin County District Attorney.”

Commissioner Cain said additional details will be shared when investigators with MDOC’s Investigative Division and those for D.A. Bramlett finish their work. MDOC said Apgar’s next-of-kin has been notified.

