Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Moss Point mayor, Mario King, 33, and his wife, Natasha R. King, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud relating to the Mayor’s Gala held in 2019.

The Kings began soliciting funds in late 2018 for a gala to be held Mar. 23, 2019, in Moss Point. The written solicitation stated that the “gala honors and supports organizations that are making a difference for the mental health community. Proceeds were to support the creation of safe spaces for mental health counseling in the Moss Point School District.

The government said instead, the defendants used the money for personal purchases, including the down payment on a vehicle, cash withdrawals and the payment of credit card debts involving charges to complete the purchase of a personal pet.

As part of the plea agreement, Mayor King immediately resigned his office. The plea agreement with Natasha King includes a recommended sentence of probation. The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced May 26, 2021, and face up to five years on the conspiracy charge and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

