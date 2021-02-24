Advertisement

Ms. LouAnn Watson

LouAnn Watson
LouAnn Watson
LouAnn Watson(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Memorial services for Ms. LouAnn Watson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville with Rev. Hal Bates officiating.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. LouAnn Watson, 57, of Collinsville passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

LouAnn was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School.  She attended Meridian Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi where she studied architectural engineering.  She was the owner of Magnacom, a company that specialized in the purchasing of right-of-way for public utilities.  LouAnn enjoyed listening to music, especially southern gospel.  She was an adoring aunt to her nieces and nephews and a caring sister and friend.

LouAnn is survived by her siblings, Derek Watson (Sandy), Ginger Summerlin (Jeff), and Beth McKeithen (Neil); her nieces and nephews, Alisha Wood (Christian), Natalie Summerlin, Lindsey Summerlin, Jodi Williams (Michael), Colton McKeithen (Alexa); a great niece, Riley Redmond, and a great nephew Lemar Williams; as well as a special friend, Myla Fewell, and her beloved dog, Shorty.

LouAnn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margie Lou Watson, and her brother, James Michael Watson.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

