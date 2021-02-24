Advertisement

Reeves announces 30k new first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments

30 K new doses of Covid-19 Vaccine for MS
30 K new doses of Covid-19 Vaccine for MS(WLBT)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has announced 30,000 new first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments have become available.

The news comes as the state opens up appointments to teachers and first responders, and as the state achieves a milestone in its vaccination efforts.

Through Feb. 23, more than 505,000 Mississippians had received at least the first vaccination, with more than 156,000 receiving both the first and second doses.

Others eligible for the shot include those 65 and older, as well as those 18 to 64 who have underlying health conditions.

The shots are being made available at the state’s drive-through vaccination sites and are around mid-March.

Call (877) 978-6453 or log onto www.covidvaccine.umc.edu.

