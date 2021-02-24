Rotary Club makes donation help the children of East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A donation was made to the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian campus Wednesday afternoon by the Rotary Club of Meridian.

“It means so much to have the support of the Rotary Club of Meridian, helping us accomplish our mission and their mission to build the literacy skills of the children and families of East Mississippi,” said Liz Wilson, the executive director of MCM-Meridian.

The $20,000 donation was partially from proceeds of a roasting of Harry Mayer and from a grant from the Rotary International organization.

“Education being a number one factor that we promote, we reached out to our district and was able to garner a district grant to help with this, and we’re just very excited about what’s taking place here at the Children’s Museum,” said Michael Truelove with the Rotary Club of Meridian.

The money will go towards the museum’s library.

“It’s going to allow us to purchase nearly 1,000 books that our children can then discover stories of all sorts and kinds to be inspired about their own story and what the future holds,” Wilson said.

Progress continues to go well at MCM-Meridian.

“We’ve got a lot of construction underway and we are in the mad dash to the finish line and looking to open at the end of March,” Wilson said.

