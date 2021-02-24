Showers are possible tonight, then more arrive late Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A few showers are possible tonight, then the bigger rain maker for Thursday night and Friday is looking less and less like a big deal.

Clouds are increasing ahead of an approaching disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the Southern Rocky Mountains. That disturbance will bring rain with it, but the bulk of that rain may pass just north of our area.

This evening will become mostly cloudy. We will have a few showers around, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets rain. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 60s through 10 PM. The showers will fade through about 3 AM, then we will be dry for the Thursday morning drive. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50s first thing in the morning. We’ll warm quickly, reaching top temperatures in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

Then that disturbance exiting the Southern Rockies tonight will pass close enough to bring an increased chance for rain from Thursday night through Friday. This system is looking less and less like a big player for us, but it’s still a player in our forecast. Most of the rain will end up passing just north of us. Based on the latest data, Thursday night will be dry for us outside of a stray shower or two. Then Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for spotty-to-scattered showers that are more abundant farther north and fewer farther south. Rainfall amounts have adjusted accordingly. Up to a quarter inch of rain can fall around Louisville and Philadelphia, while less than a tenth of inch of rain is likely from Meridian to Quitman and Butler. If this shifts south again, and it could, we will be rainier with bigger amounts.

The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some showers are possible, and there are some signals that the weekend may be rainier. We aren’t quite sold on that solution yet, but if the rainier trend continues, we will increase the chance of rain for this weekend over time.

